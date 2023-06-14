Shallot Cheese Scramble

Cheese, eggs, and shallots are staples in our household — and this recipe is a well-loved feature of our early mornings. Truly, nothing is better than starting the day with the aroma of caramelized shallots and perfectly cooked eggs.

Tools

A pan

A bowl

Tool for whisking the mixture, like a fork or chopsticks

Ingredients (yields for 2 people)

4 eggs; beaten

2 shallots; sliced

Black pepper; grounded

2-3 tbsp of cheese (but hey, I wouldn’t hold you back from adding more!)

Optional: Toast, croissant, flatbread, or any carb of your choice; you may also eat this on its own

Instructions

In a bowl, whisk together 4 eggs, cheese, and black pepper. If you are eating this scramble with an accompanying carb, prepare that as usual. In a pan, cook the shallots at medium to high heat until they turn golden brown and jammy. Then, incorporate the scramble mixture and cook at medium to low heat until the eggs are cooked. The consistency of the scramble should be fluffy with a slightly glossy surface. Once cooked, take it off the stove and enjoy!

This recipe is so simple yet packed with complex flavours, and when paired with a good show or book (or great roommates to enjoy this with), you will have the perfect morning. Thus, this dish is a household essential; nothing beats it. Enjoy!