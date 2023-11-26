She Kills Monsters: a review

This past week, UW’s theatre and performance program staged a production of She Kills Monsters in the Theatre of the Arts. Although the play centres around Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) lore, even those completely unfamiliar with the fantasy role-playing game will connect with the themes explored in the play.

Before entering the theatre, audience members are invited to explore the interactive experience in the foyer. The experience includes a photo area with props, character sheets which allow audience members to create their own D&D characters, books about D&D, and ambient music and lighting.

Beyond just providing an opportunity to explore the world of D&D, She Kills Monsters also digs deep into the realities of what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, by portraying the difficult experience of being young and closeted. The play also deals with the grief of its main character, Agnes, and her journey to better understand her sister following her passing. Though the play certainly contains some darker themes, these are cut through with moments of wit, humour, and comical misunderstandings.

Another element of the play not to be underestimated is the costume and prop design. Everything from the large-scale D&D dice to the five-headed dragon with mobile jaws was designed or procured by student heads within the department. Cast member Hanna Freitas illustrated the ingenuity of the students by explaining how Farrah the Faerie’s wings were fashioned out of coat hangers and cellophane.

The brilliant costume design, memorable characters, and deep messages within the play all work to create a memorable performance. For all fans of theatre, this show provided a lively experience right here on campus.