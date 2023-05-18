Shrimp Shallot Salad

With the arrival of summer comes backyard barbecues, picnics in the summer breeze, and cold beverages under the sun. In the rippling heat, you want something filling but not heavy, and this recipe is perfect for that. Garlicky, herb-rich shrimps are dressed in caramelized shallots, then combined with a zesty fresh salad – a savoury commitment without the heaviness.

Tools:

A large mixing bowl

Tongs

A pan

Ingredients:

Salad mix of your choice

Recommended herbs: basil, oregano, rosemary, or sage; finely chopped

Shrimp

2-3 shallots; thinly sliced

2-3 tbsp of olive oil

Black pepper

A pinch of salt

Lemon juice

Cherry tomatoes

Bell peppers

*For the dressing, depending on the number of shrimp, the ratio of shallots, olive oil, and shrimp is respectively 3:3:15

Instructions

Thoroughly wash the salad mix and pat dry.

Heat oil in a pan and combine salt, blackpepper, herbs, and shrimp and cook until the shrimps are pink and firm. Set aside to cool.

In the same pan, combine the oil and shallots until caramelized – the shallots should be golden brown and produce a jam-like paste. There should be leftover oil from the caramelization; however, if you feel that you need more, add another tbsp of oil to the shallot mixture.

Combine the shallot dressing, shrimp, and salad mix. Then, add lemon juice to taste.

The acidity from the lemon cuts the richness of the oil. Whether you have the salad on its own or as a side, this recipe is perfect for the upcoming hot days. Enjoy!