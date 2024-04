The smash bites burger pop-up located in the SLC, whose burgers start from $6.99, will be returning for a second term.

On May 6, the pop-up will re-open for the spring term, but remain as a limited-time popup. There are no plans to make it permanent.

A WUSA spokesperson reiterated that while WUSA has no plans to convert the Student Lounge (formerly known as the Bombshelter Pub) back into a restaurant, they will continue to “maximize use of this space” while they “work on a longer range plan.”