Smashed Potatoes with a Twist

I doubt anyone has ever craved potatoes by themselves. Potatoes have always been the side dish —bland or often sampled with some butter, salt, and black pepper. But what if we give it a twist? With the right herbs, potatoes can truly be the star of the show.

Tools:

A spatula or a big spoon

A baking sheet

Ingredients:

10-15 potatoes

Black pepper (freshly grounded)

Salt

Olive oil (depends on the amount and size, but the amount should aim to coat the potatoes)

2-3 sprigs of rosemary

1 bulb of garlic

Fresh basil and parsley (thinly sliced)

Optional Dipping Sauce: Tabasco, sour cream

Instructions:

Begin by washing your potatoes thoroughly. This is important since we will be eating the skin.

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Prepare the garlic by slicing the tip off. This should expose the surface areas of the garlic cloves within the bulb. Without removing the outer peel, wedge the rosemary sprigs in between the cloves (refer to the graphic for reference). Once preheated, place the garlic in the oven and bake for 35 minutes or until the cloves within have softened.

Boil your potatoes until they are fork-tender (a fork can penetrate easily). This may take about 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the mixture by combining the roasted garlic, black pepper, salt, and olive oil.

Once tender, place the potatoes at equal distances on your baking sheet and, using the back of a spatula or spoon, slightly smash them until they are semi-flat. Spread your garlic mixture onto your potatoes and at 400°F, bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Garnish with fresh basil and parsley. You may also include a spicy dipping sauce by simply combining 2 tbsp of Tabasco and sour cream (the sauce ratio should be 1:1).

In this recipe, we are using simple ingredients to create complex flavours, and that is the beauty of cooking. This applies especially well to potatoes or any foods that offer a plain canvas for you to be creative. So make your own creation with different herbs like thyme, chives, or oregano! Enjoy!