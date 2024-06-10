Soapbox Science comes to Kitchener-Waterloo

On June 9, KW was treated to Soapbox Science in Victoria Park, as hosted by the Science Outreach at UW. The Science Outreach is UW’s way of increasing the exposure and understanding that the public has regarding science. On this occasion, they decided to host a Soapbox Science event. Soapbox Science was invented in 2011 by Seirian Sumner and Nathalie Pettorelli. According to their website, the goal of event is to “[provide an] outreach platform for promoting women and non-binary scientists and the science they do.”

There were 12 scientists present at the event, each with their own research to present to the public.

Amritha Stalin, a research associate at UW, is researching if exercise can boost the neuroplasticity of the brain, which might improve vision and learning.

Ana Ennis, from the Waterloo Centre for Astrophysics, is researching whether the sun will explode.

Carlee Montgomery, a PhD candidate, is researching iodine reactions and how these reactions would produce synthesis in drugs or materials.

Ghana Elba, a PhD candidate, is researching to develop a medicinal guide for the elderly, to understand which method of medication organization is best for them.

Harshina Brijlall, a PhD candidate, is researching how climate change impacts algae which could produce algae blooms that are harmful to both animals and humans.

Jennifer Williams, from the University of Toronto, is researching how the heart aids exercise by making connection with the lungs and muscles.

Khushmeet Dhaliwal, a PhD candidate, is researching the various components and functions of the eye, in addition to how technology can capture images of the eye.

Natasha Evans, a PhD candidate, is researching how small molecules like pollutants and disease markers could be discovered with DNA.

Rachel Beaver, a PhD candidate, is researching how microorganisms are crucial for safety in Canada’s plan to store nuclear fuel underground.

Simran Pattar, a PhD candidate, is researching how optical coherence tomography (OCT) can identify whether a retina is healthy or glaucomatous.

Jenn Mead, a PhD candidate, is researching how burning fossil fuels impacts climate change and how climate change impacts lake health.

Michelle McKnight, a PhD candidate, is researching the function and location of microorganisms that eat ammonia.

Isn’t it exciting to hear people talk about their life’s work, hearing the passion behind each word they say? It’s a time for women and non-binary people in STEM to get excited about what they do and make the public excited in turn, sharing in the thrill together.