Summer on the road

With warm weather finally here, many of us are eager to hit the road and explore new sights and sounds. Although most of us don’t need any convincing to take a leisure trip, for anyone hesitant to explore a new city, consider the benefits of travel! A Cornell University study finds that even just planning a getaway results in marked boosts in participants’ level of happiness. Once you’re on your way, traveling can help boost your creativity, shift your perspective, allow you to meet new people and cultures, and leave behind feelings of stress and anxiety.

So, whether you are taking a well-deserved term off this spring, working hard on a co-op term, or trying to get through a study term, we’ve compiled a list of exciting destinations. If you’re looking for a fun getaway adventure in a big city, the Toronto Islands should be at the top of your list. Not quite so eager for a long drive? Sometimes the best trips aren’t far from home — consider visiting the different attractions in Stratford or Guelph!

Toronto Islands

Ready to explore an island? Take the GO bus to Toronto, hop in an Uber, and take it to Layton Ferry Terminal near Bay Street and Queen’s Quay. There, you can hop on a 13-minute ferry ride that will take you to the Toronto Islands. Ferry tickets can be purchased online at the City of Toronto website under Toronto Island Ferry or can be bought at the terminal. Student tickets average around six dollars each, making this trip an affordable and unique experience. Once your ferry arrives at the island, you can explore the sandy beaches, visit the island’s amusement park, swim in the lake, have a picnic, play a sport… the options for activities are endless. You can also bring a bike or a dog (on a leash) and stroll through the various gardens or visit a 200-year-old lighthouse. Feeling hungry from all that adventuring? With coffee shops and pizza parlors, there are plenty of food options on the island. Once you’re ready to return to the mainland, wait in line for the next departing ferry. The last ferry departing from the island is at 11:45 p.m., so keep an eye on the time amid the excitement. Be prepared for a potentially long wait and bring some distractions, as wait times can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Niagara Falls

Get ready to see the world’s second-largest waterfall! Every year, thousands flock to the city of Niagara to witness the roaring falls. If you’re considering arriving by bus, consider leaving early at around 6 or 7 a.m., as the entire GO bus route can take four to five hours. Popular attractions in Niagara include a boat ride behind the falls ($25 per ticket), ziplining ($40-50 per ticket), and a visit to the Skylon Tower ($22 per ticket). If you’re on a budget, there are plenty of free and lower cost activities that are high in fun. Stroll through Niagara’s botanical gardens and see their famous rose garden of over 2,400 roses (admission is free). CFX Chocolate Factory and Maple Leaf Place both offer free tours of their facilities and samples of chocolate and maple syrup for visitors. To end the night, head back to the falls for a fireworks show, which runs from May 17 to October 14, 2024.

Stratford

Named after the England birth town of William Shakespeare, but perhaps better known for being the birthplace of pop icon Justin Bieber, Stratford is a city well-regarded by theatre lovers and fans of the pop star alike. Interested in traipsing through Victorian streets and watching a Shakespearean classic? Head to the Conestoga Mall GRT #4004 station and board bus 2. You’ll arrive in Stratford in around 55 minutes. The Stratford Festival runs from April 16 to October 27, 2024, making spring term a perfect time to head to the theatre.

Guelph

Perhaps best known for being home to the University of Guelph, there’s a lot more to this city than academia. The Hamilton GO bus takes an hour to arrive in Guelph. Some great options: the Guelph Lake Conservation Area, just a 13-minute commute from the University of Guelph, is a great spot for anyone interested in hiking with a view or canoeing on the waters. Another great spot for animal lovers is the popular coffee shop with a purr-fect twist! Located on 117 Wyndham Street North, My Kitty Cafe offers a wide variety of cat-themed drinks and snacks. While you enjoy your food, you can snap photos of the cats and after, spend time relaxing with your newfound feline friends. My Kitty Cafe usually has several cats at the cafe who are currently up for adoption and looking for a forever home. With the laid-back environment of a coffee shop and many cat enthusiasts passing by, it appears an ideal place for kitties to find their human match. Book your “Kitty Time” online on the My Kitty Cafe website. One hour of kitty time is $10 per person.

Whether you’re a theatre geek eager to explore the world of Shakespeare in Stratford this summer or an adventurer ready to explore Toronto Islands, there’s bound to be a trip that will satisfy your interests and be a fulfilling experience. Take the time this summer to explore regions beyond Waterloo, you’re bound to learn about yourself and create memories you’ll be excited to share with family and friends come fall term.