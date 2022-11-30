This recipe is for folks who do not fancy tomatoes. Whether it is the texture or taste that sets you off, this recipe omits all of that and focuses on the sweetness of the tomatoes with an aromatic hit. The addition of rosemary, anchovies and garlic will offer you a more in-depth flavour than simple tomatoes — like a buy one, get three free deal! These aromatics never fail to produce a perfectly seasoned dish, and this recipe is no exception.

Tools

Pan

Tongs

Ingredients

¼ -½ cup of sundried tomatoes

4-6 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

1 shallot (thinly sliced)

1 anchovy fillet

4 tbsp of olive oil

Basil (fresh or dried)

1 Rosemary twig

Salt & black pepper

Options: dried red peppers, parmesan

Spaghetti (or any noodle-form pasta)

Instructions

In a pan, heat up the oil and combine the garlic, shallots and rosemary together. Let the aromatics cook until the garlic becomes slightly golden brown.

Then, turn down the heat to add the anchovies and sundried tomatoes (and dried basil if you are using it) and cook until the shallots are caramelized. While the shallots caramelize, cook your spaghetti according to the box instructions. It is important that you do 3 to 4 minutes less than the recommended cook time as you want the pasta to be slightly al-dente when mixing it with the sauce.

Once caramelized, add the spaghetti and about ½ cup of pasta water to your pan. Stir with tongs until the sauce has thickened with the pasta. If not, continue adding pasta water in small increments and keep stirring. Take the pasta off the stove and garnish with fresh basil (if you are using it), salt, pepper, and optionally dried red pepper and parmesan.

This sundried tomato pasta is a gateway to the world of tomatoes — slightly dipping your toes into the waters and trying something you don’t normally like. It is all about the experience — mostly brought upon by the aromatics. Trust me, the rosemary goes a long way. This recipe could perhaps be the new thing you can try before 2022 ends or the new thing you revisit when the new year rolls around. I can promise you this pasta is one of a kind. Enjoy!