Sustainability office hosting annual bike fair

Next Thursday, June 20, the UW sustainability office will host their annual bike fair, an event which aims to raise awareness within the Waterloo Region about sustainable modes of transportation. Held during Ontario’s Bike Month, the event is one of many across the province which encourages people to get active and swap out their cars when possible.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peter Russell Rock Garden on campus. For those who bike to the event, free tune ups will be provided. Free ice cream will also be given to the first 150 attendants who participate in the fair.

As well as the giveaways taking place, the bike fair will showcase a number of booths from campus and community organizations such as the Waterloo Cycling Club, King Street Cycles, and CycleWR.

The sustainability office hopes to encourage people to participate in “active and sustainable transportation,” noting that transportation makes up almost 50 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the Waterloo Region. As well as reducing such emissions, the office encourages cycling as it can contribute to lower commuting costs and an overall healthier lifestyle.

More information on the event can be found here.