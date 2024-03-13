The art of killing time: How students spend time between classes

For most students, debating what to do in between classes can be just as irritating as finding a seat in the library during exam season, especially as the term picks up and students are challenged with juggling classes, assignments, and extracurriculars. This is complicated by the fact that break times vary from an hour to the better part of a day. So, how do students use those precious moments? From grabbing a quick bite to gym sessions, here is how some UW students fill their time.

Snack and Scroll

For students like Stephanie Saab, a fourth-year health science student who has only an hour to spare on Monday mornings, grabbing a smoothie from the SLC and catching up with social media is the way to go. She mentions that the short break doesn’t lend well to starting major assignments, but is the perfect amount of time for a quick recharge before she enters her lab.

2. Campus Safari

The SLC always has something going on during the week – from career fairs to cultural events, there is always something interesting to engage with. The best part is they usually have freebies! The SLC also houses a variety of WUSA services including RAISE, the Women’s Centre, and WUSA Mates. They offer spaces to relax, engage with advocacy groups, and connect with other students.

3. PAC and Dash

For Andre Arroyo-Cottier, a third-year mechanical engineering student, the best way to occupy a longer break is by heading to PAC for a quick workout. For him, it is a “great way to stay energised and happy.” A Warrior favourite, PAC does not just serve as a gym – as a complete recreational facility, students can access a variety of guided fitness classes, a climbing centre, and a swim facility, thereby making it the perfect outlet for a recharge.

4. Office Hours and Academic Productivity

Attending office hours or booking a one-on-one with a professor or TA is a great use of time. It is an opportunity to grasp course material and build valuable relationships with faculty. Using this time to revise notes or start assignments is another great use of time — something you will be grateful for come finals season!

5. Nature Detox

For Niki Selvarajan, a second-year accounting and financial management student, taking a stroll through campus is a great way to recharge and de-stress. “Especially during the spring term when the sun is out and the leaves are coming in, going on a walk feels like the perfect escape. You get the opportunity to really appreciate the campus’ natural beauty.”

6. Errands

For students who live closer to campus, going back home for a power nap or a home-cooked meal is the obvious choice. Living nearby also allows the luxury of getting a quick load of laundry done, tidying up, or making a trip to the grocery store to stock up for the week.

7. Serve and Socialise

Longer breaks give students the opportunity to engage with the community. “I volunteer at the Canadian Blood Services off campus. It is really rewarding to give back to the community,” says Zoe Dahse, a third-year history student. The university is also home to hundreds of clubs ranging from athletics to acapella, guaranteeing a community for everyone. Clubs and volunteer activities also provide a great sense of service and purpose that enrich the student experience.

8. The Art of Doing Nothing

Sometimes, the best way to spend a break is by simply doing nothing at all.

From fitness and volunteering to academic productivity and simple relaxation, the endless options for spending time between classes reflect the dynamic and multifaceted lives of students here at UW. Whether you have mere minutes or a few hours, there are a plethora of options available. So, the next time you find yourself with a gap between classes, stop by campus – there is something for everyone.