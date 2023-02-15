TLDR; This week on campus

Jan. 31

Conrad Grebel prof nominated for Juno Award

Mark Vuorinen, associate professor and chair of music at Conrad Grebel University College at the University of Waterloo, was nominated for a Juno Award for Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble), along with The Elora Singers.

Vuorien is the artistic director and conductor of The Elora Singers. They have been nominated for their album, Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas.

The Juno Awards will take place in Edmonton on March 13.

Source – junoawards.ca

Feb. 7

GRADflix winners announced

Graduate Studies and Postdoctoral Affairs (GSPA) hosted its annual GRADflix showcase, an event featuring the 25 best 60-second videos made by graduate students to describe their research.

Andrew Stella, a chemical engineering student won first place and the people’s choice award for his video, Robust, wearable sensors for firefighters made using conductive polymers.

In second place was geography student, Caitlin Laidlaw, followed by electrical and computer engineering student, Ben Zhang in third place and public health sciences student, Kiran Dhuga in fourth.

Amy Tai, a systems design engineering student won the first ever social impact award for her video on improved treatment of breast cancer.

Source – UW Campus bulletin

Feb. 9

WUSA board votes to request an interim plan for the bombshelter space

At the last meeting of the WUSA board of directors, there was a unanimous vote to request an update from staff regarding the bombshelter lounge plan as well as an interim plan to allow the space to be used by students for events and clubs.

Directors brought up the lack of bookable student spaces as

WUSA staff clarified that the space is in the process of being reopened and tentatively expects to have it reopened by March.

Source – Youtube (@yourwusa)

Feb. 13

WUSA election period begins

WUSA’s election period for its 2023-24 board of directors is running from Feb. 13 – 15. Undergraduate students at the university will be electing 11 directors, a vice-president and a president of the board.

There are 21 candidates running for the director seats, who will be elected using instant runoff voting. Both the president and vice-president races have only one candidate each, and will therefore be decided by a binary approval vote.

Students can vote at vote.wusa.ca.

Source – wusa.ca