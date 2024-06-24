Transition to smoke-free campus begins July 1

UW has announced today that it will begin moving towards a smoke-free campus on July 1. The announcement comes after the approval of the revised “Policy 29 – Smoke-Free Campus” in April, which outlined the rules that would take effect in July. With the adoption of this policy, UW will join at least 100 campuses across Canada in becoming 100 per cent smoke free.

Starting July 1, all forms of smoking will be prohibited on all Waterloo campuses and property. This includes holding lighted tobacco or cannabis, and the use of e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. The ban does not apply to Indigenous ceremonies or traditions, or to those with medical accommodations.

The university has outlined a transition period from July 1 to April 30, 2025, during which there will be designated smoking areas on campus. These temporary areas aim to “provide an opportunity for University Property users to adjust to the general prohibition against smoking and/or for the University to identify and address campus-specific impacts on the health and safety of the general prohibition against smoking.”

More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the university’s website.