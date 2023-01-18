Two UW Warriors skate for Team Canada at World University Games Canada currently has three wins in the Lake Placid tournament set to wrap this weekend

Canada currently has three wins in the Lake Placid tournament set to wrap this weekend

The Warriors women’s hockey program currently has two players and two staff members at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. as part of Team Canada. Forward Leah Herrfort and defenceman Carley Olivier joined Team Canada for the World University Games that take place every two years.

Team Canada started the tournament 3-0 with a 4-0 win over Slovakia, 5-1 win over the Czech Republic, and a 6-0 win over Japan. Olivier has recorded an assist in every game. Herrfort, who tops the OUA points leaderboard, is currently scoreless.

Women’s hockey has been a part of the World University Games since 2009. Over those six editions, Canada won the first three and is now looking to break Russia’s streak of three championships in a row. If Canada does make it to the final, it will be played on Jan. 21.

Speaking on the opportunity given to Olivier and Herrfort, women’s hockey head coach, Shaun Reagan said, “We are proud and excited for Carley and Leah being named to the U Sports team at the FISU games in Lake Placid. They have the opportunity to represent Canada at an international event.”

The Warriors are 1-1 since the departure of Olivier and Herrfort, having lost to the Brock Badgers, then pulling off an overtime win over the Nipissing Lakers.

Reagan believes that this opportunity is not just good for the players, but also for the program.

“Having two team members on the roster is outstanding for our program and gives both us and them exposure within Canadian hockey circles.”

The women’s hockey program is also represented on Team Canada by team therapist Jacqueline Schwantz and equipment manager Matt Sinclair.