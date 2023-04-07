Unissued Diplomas exhibit shares stories of students lives taken by war

“When your classroom turns into a battlefield, your major becomes bravery” is the opening statement of Unissued Diplomas.

The UW community was invited to the Davis Centre (DC) on April 3rd to view Unissued Diplomas, an exhibit in memory of Ukrainian students whose lives were taken by the russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We put up this exhibit to honor the memory of 36 Ukrainian students that lost their lives due to the russian invasion. These students were like you and me, with their hopes and dreams. They were making plans, worrying about exams, and awaiting graduation until the morning of February 24th, 2022. That day their classrooms turned into battlefields, and their dreams into a desire to survive the night.” said Sofiia Mudra, co-president of the UW Ukrainian Association (UWUA).

Unissued Diplomas is an exhibit that has been displayed across the world, telling the stories of students aged seventeen to twenty-six. The exhibit at DC was coordinated by the UW Ukrainian Association.

“Through this exhibit, we wanted our UW community to hear the voices coming from Ukraine. To remember those who gave their lives for freedom, democracy, and independence. This display tells us only 36 stories, but hundreds and hundreds of students will never get their diplomas, their lives were taken by war.” said Mudra.

Shown in over 65 locations in 22 countries the diploma posters include the name, photograph, and university of each student. As well as a short biography of their interests which include music, travel, and for environment student Sem Oblomei, 22, the dream of having a Ginkgo garden. Oblomei and his girlfriend were married 12 days before he died in combat. Details on the battles or attacks that took their lives were also included 一airstrikes, combat on the frontlines, mortar shellings while helping evacuate fellow wounded soldiers. Ivanna Obodziska, 19, died with her twin daughters on March 8th when two russian bombs destroyed her house. She was studying landscape architecture. Leah Krylova, 20, does not have a story on her poster because her whole family and several friends died with her when a russian shell hit their house, leaving no one to tell it. She was studying tourism.

“People are always more receptive when they can relate. We wanted to show that the people getting killed are not just soldiers, they are students like us.” said Chantal Potoczy, co-president of the UWUA.

The exhibit is a reminder of the ongoing war and the difference in daily reality of students in Ukraine compared to students around the world or here in Canada. The 36 students honored in the exhibit represent thousands of students and young people affected by the war.

To learn more and read their stories visit https://www.unissueddiplomas.org/

The exhibit will be on display April 8th at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum 11am-4pm as part of the Ukrainian Heritage Culture Day, along with traditional music, food and dance.