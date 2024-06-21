University of Waterloo issues legal trespass notice to OccupyUW encampment

Today, June 21, at around 11:45 a.m., UW issued a legal trespass notice to members of the OccupyUW encampment, which has been in place on the Grad House green since May 13. The notice mandates that the encampment members must vacate the premises immediately and are prohibited from returning. Failure to comply will result in consequences as outlined in the provincial Trespass to Property Act.

According to the statement, the encampment along with numerous disruptive protest actions have violated several university policies. The statement did not include specific examples of said disruptive activities, instead providing a link to a list of prohibited activities.

The university emphasized its commitment to free speech and expression, reiterating that they have acted with restraint in enforcing its policies. However, they stated that occupying shared spaces indefinitely is unacceptable and that the encampment’s behaviour has increasingly disrupted campus operations and safety.

“The University has acted with restraint in enforcing its policies, and the law,” reads a statement issued by UW. “We have also said clearly that individuals who take actions like the intimidation and harassment of people attempting to enter the Senate room risk potential legal and policy consequences including but not limited to the Trespass Act and applicable University policies.”

The statement concluded by saying the university is working towards meeting divestment demands and has started to work on two task forces to look at their approach to investments and partnerships.