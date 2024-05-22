University of Waterloo issues notice to dismantle Gaza encampment

On Monday, May 20, UW issued a formal notice to dismantle the Gaza encampment located on Grad House Green, citing violations of university policies and health and safety concerns. The notice comes exactly a week after the protesters set up the encampment and outlines several breaches of university policies, including unauthorized structures and installations, and interference with university activities.

This request has come relatively quicker than other Canadian universities. The university has not confirmed if it will seek a court order or rely on police intervention to enforce the notice. The approach taken by UW contrasts with other universities, where response to similar encampments have varied from meeting protester demands to police intervention, sometimes involving force.

Dr. Anna Purkey, Program Director and Associate Professor of Human Rights at the UW, emphasized the complexity of the situation. “The university could potentially ask the police to come in, but this depends on whether it is deemed necessary and appropriate,” Purkey stated. She highlighted the importance of balancing freedom of expression with maintaining campus order and safety.

“The problem, putting aside whether or not they can have the students removed legally, is a question of whether or not this is in the university’s interest,” she said. Clarifying, she questioned whether it would be in the university’s broader interest to be suppressing dissent and calling in law enforcement against their own students even if it was technically within their rights to do so.

In response to the notice, Nicholas Joseph, media liaison for the encampment, said, “The school is trying to intimidate us. They’ve been giving us warnings about menial things that lots of other people do all the time.” He expressed frustration with the university’s alleged lack of genuine dialogue, stating that their demands have not been addressed adequately.

In response to inquiries, the university issued a broad statement that failed to address specific questions about their enforcement plans and the exact nature of the alleged policy violations. The university reiterated its commitment to free speech and assembly, provided these actions do not disrupt university operations or endanger safety. However, they did not provide detailed answers to questions about legal grounds, specific safety risks, or the enforcement process.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service have yet to respond to questions regarding their approach to the encampment, whether they would require a court order to intervene, and what measures they would take to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) released a statement on May 13, supporting the right to peaceful protest and urging the university to protect students’ rights. “WUSA supports the right of all students, faculty and staff to freely and peacefully assemble, express their views, and make their voices heard,” the statement read. They also emphasized the importance of staying informed and having respectful conversations. WUSA denounced violence and hate speech, recognizing the mental health impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The university has detailed specific policy violations in the notice, including Policies 2, 15, 22, 33, 34, and 71. These range from unauthorized use of university space and installations to potential safety hazards. The university insists that the encampment’s presence interferes with the activities and safety of other community members, though specific examples have not been disclosed.

Looking at precedents from other institutions, the responses have varied significantly. At the Ontario Tech University, administrative negotiations led to meeting protester demands without police intervention. Conversely, police forcibly removed protesters at the University of Calgary, leading to criticism and legal challenges. These varied responses highlight the complex balance universities must strike between upholding policies and respecting the rights to protest.

As the situation at UW unfolds, the focus remains on achieving a resolution that respects both the university’s operational integrity and the protesters’ rights. Whether through continued dialogue or legal intervention, it is clear that a delicate balance must be maintained to ensure a peaceful and just outcome for all parties involved.