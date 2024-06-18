University of Waterloo responds to Occupy UW protest demands

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, UW president Vivek Goel emailed a statement that spoke to three specific actions on investments and partnerships, in response to requests from the general student body, the encampment faculty members, senators, and the board.

The statement highlighted the university’s commitment to address concerns raised by the encampment, which has vocally demanded that the university sever ties with Technion and divest from all Israeli organizations due to their involvement in the ongoing war in Palestine.

The university emphasized that these three actions align with their mandate to advance learning through scholarship, teaching, and research within a spirit of free inquiry and expression. However, they reiterated their stance against boycotting or divesting from any country, including Israel, maintaining that such actions are inconsistent with the university’s mission.

To address the broader issues raised, the university will establish two task forces: one to assess institutional partnerships and another focused on responsible investing and social responsibility. The latter builds on the university’s existing Responsible Investment Policy and aims to incorporate social issues such as human rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The statement emphasized that these initiatives are part of commitments made during previous senate and board meetings and are not contingent on the end of the encampment. However, the university acknowledged the role the protesters have played in prompting this activity.

Nicholas Joseph, media liaison for the encampment, expressed strong disapproval of the university’s stance. In an interview, Joseph condemned the university’s refusal to divest from Technion, bringing up that during the senate meeting president Goel spoke of the university’s historical refusal to divest from apartheid South Africa. Goel’s exact words were, “Even at the height [of apartheid] western universities maintained linkage to South African universities — they [South African universities] were thankful that Canadian institutions maintained relations that contributed to academic advancements despite what was going on.”

Joseph criticized the planned task forces, arguing that their timelines do not address the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Joseph also commented on the timing of the notice, suggesting it was a tactic to avoid backlash during convocation. He highlighted the protests during the ceremony, where valedictorians and students openly supported the divestment campaign, emphasising the clear demands from the student body.

The university’s statement also addressed concerns about recent social media posts and posters, which they claim have not fostered respectful or productive engagement. While the university has upheld the right to free speech and expression, they expressed concern over behaviour that crosses into harassment.

The university remains open to dialogue and invites members of the university community to participate in the task forces. They reiterated that the encampment cannot continue indefinitely and urged its members to conclude their presence.