University testing emergency communication system tomorrow

Hey Warriors, this is a quick reminder that the UW Information Systems & Technology (IST) will be testing the University’s campus-wide emergency communication system on Thursday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m.

The emergency channels being tested will include Tweets to @UWaterloo and @WatSAFEapp, messages on the WatSAFE mobile app, the WatSAFE desktop on-screen notification pop-up, and UW Portal alerts and push notifications.

The message that will be displayed on these various media channels will simply read “TEST of the UW Emergency Notification System. During an emergency or threat, you would receive instructions.” This test is expected to take around 15 minutes. Upon completion of the test, the deactivation message “The test of UW Emergency Notification System is complete” will appear.

In the event of a real emergency, students and staff are encouraged to monitor alert.uwaterloo.ca for more information regarding the emergency and receive instructions on what course of action to take regarding the event.

For students and staff, this is your reminder to ensure that the WatSAFE app and WatSAFE desktop notifications are turned on and function properly. By doing this, you can rest assured that you will receive the correct instructions and information to act accordingly in the case of a real emergency. If there are any questions, comments, or concerns associated with this, you are encouraged to reach out to the IST Service Desk via the IST Help Portal.