Upcoming student events Want to unwind before exams? Check out these UW club events

Name: UW A Cappella Club W23 EOT Concert

Dates: Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6

Times: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Location: ML Theatre of the Arts

Description: Our concert will feature ACE, The AcaBellas, The Musical InterDudes, The Unaccompanied Minors, The Water Boys, In Full Colour, and other groups performing sets with only their voices. Invite your family and friends for a night of live music and wonderful entertainment.

Name: Shark Tanked

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Location: QNC 1507

Description: “Shark Tanked” is a pitch contest where you build your persuasion skills. Each pitch would be two to three minutes long and we can accommodate up to eight speakers. At the end of the competition, a winner and a runner-up will have a chance to win $15, $20, $25, and $30 gift cards, respectively. The sign-up sheet and more info are available on @uwpublicspeaking on Instagram and Facebook.