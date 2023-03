Want to unwind before midterms? Check out these UW club events

Kingdom Come

Thursday March 2nd, 7 p.m., MC 2017

Sabbath & Rest event. Come to de-stress, rest, and connect in time for midterms. More info at linktr.ee/kc_waterloo.

Jam Network

Friday March 3rd, 6:30 p.m., SLC Multi-Purpose Room

Beatles concert. Live playing of Abbey Road. Sign-ups still available in Instagram bio @jamnetwork_uw.

Quiz Bowl

Tuesday March 7th, 6:30 p.m., EV3 4408

A special type of trivia. More info at linktr.ee/uwquizbowl.