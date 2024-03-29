Uptown Waterloo egg hunt hosted this Saturday

The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area (BIA) will host their second annual Egg Hunt this Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for businesses to showcase their services, as well as to give candy out to kids and families. There will also be a DJ and live kids games at Waterloo Public Square.

Jeyas Balaskanthan, Executive Director of the BIA, said that this event aims to bring the community together to hang out, and to give families the opportunity to spend quality time with their kids uptown.

More than 30 businesses are participating this year, including retail, hospitality, salons and restaurants. Some participating businesses include the Midnight Run Cafe, Waterloo Public Library, Old Firehall Confectionery, Poppy’s Bagels, Uptown Gallery, and Barranca Boutique Salon. The full list of businesses can be found here.

According to Balaskanthan, last year’s event had a total of 2,000 people attend. He stated that he is “absolutely hoping for more participation,” predicting that this year’s event will get close to double the turnout from last year, based on trends from the last 12 months.

No registration is required to attend, and participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.