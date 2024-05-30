UW announces that valedictorians will be selected for graduate study programs

It was announced that beginning this fall 2024, for the first time in the history of UW graduate studies, each of the five convocation ceremonies will feature a valedictorian. It is common practice at UW to have valedictorians for all faculties in undergraduate studies, but selecting a valedictorian for students graduating from graduate studies programs is new.

Although the information regarding why the university has decided to elect a valedictorian for graduate studies is unclear, it shows that the university is interested in recognizing and celebrating much more than just strong academic performance. The selection and criterion process only puts a 30 per cent weight on academic performance, and the other 70 per cent is allotted to personal characteristics.

During the selection process, each faculty will review the submissions of all candidates, and then respectively shortlist their top three candidates for institutional review. Within this application package, students must fill out the application form, include a curriculum vitae, and receive endorsement from at least three members of the university community, which can include staff or students. The candidates selected for the shortlist will then be invited for an interview and are required to present a five-minute speech to outline and identify why they should be selected as valedictorian for their respective faculties. The deadline to apply is May 31.

It is interesting to note that the valedictorian selection process for graduate studies is different from the selection process for undergraduate studies. The selection process for undergraduate valedictorians is much more flexible and students are required to receive five nomination supporters from members of the university community, different from the three required for graduate studies. On top of this, undergraduate students are required to submit a “self-nomination form” and will then be invited to present during the valedictorian talk-off where top candidates will be selected. Finally, for undergraduates, multiple valedictorians are selected from certain faculties, different from grad studies as only one is selected per faculty.