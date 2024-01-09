UW Athletics offering free fitness classes (Jan. 8 – 14)

Want to work on your cardio or try out some yoga in a non-competitive environment?

For the first week of classes (Jan. 8 until Jan. 14), Warriors Recreation is offering free fitness classes in PAC Studio 1 for all UW students. Morning and evening classes are available, and offerings include power yoga, zumba, pop spin, fitness dance, and full-body strength workouts.

While registration for pop spin classes this week are already full, five drop-in spots will remain available on a first-come, first-serve basis for all spin classes. Drop-in students will need either a fitness day pass ($5.25 + HST) or a term pass ($62.88) to participate.

Fitness classes will also be free during the exam period, and Fitness Memberships will become half-price halfway through the term.

Spots are limited. To sign up for a free class this week, head to the UW Athletics Fitness Classes Registrations page or register in-person at the front desk at PAC or CIF.