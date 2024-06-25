UW begins legal process to end encampment

Lawyers representing UW served court documents to the Occupy UW encampment representatives this morning, June 25. This move is to start the legal process to enforce a trespass notice that was issued last week. Despite this notice, the encampment has remained, not wanting to give into the administrations demands.

The legal process used is an interlocutory injunction which, according to the Canadian Legal Information Institute, is to “allow the court to order a party to stop doing something… while their cases are being prepared or awaiting trial.”

The university noted that documents related to the legal process would be made available through their counsel’s website, subject to the court’s approval.

UW affirms that they are upholding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms while taking these actions to end the encampment. They also highlighted their Task Force on the Freedom of Expression and Inclusive Engagement that is being upheld.

“We have said repeatedly, and as is expressed in the report from the Task Force on the Freedom of Expression, the right to protest does not mean people have the right to endlessly occupy a shared university space,” said UW President Vivek Goel in a statement.