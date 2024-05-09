UW elects new Dean of Arts

UW elected professor Alexie Tcheuyap as the new dean of the faculty of arts. Tcheuyap’s term will start on July 1, 2024, and is expected to last for up to a five-year tenure. Tcheuyap will be succeeding professor Sheila Ager, who served in the role since July 2019.

Professor Alexie Tcheuyap has a decorated past academic and professional track record. Tcheuyap initially completed his BA in bilingual studies and his maîtrise and doctorat de troisième cycle in African literature at the University of Yaoundé. Upon completion, he attended Queen’s University to finish off his education receiving a PhD in French literature while serving as an assistant professor from 2000-2003.

Professionally, Techeuyap moved on to be an associate professor at the University of Calgary from 2003-2006 before he finally joined the University of Toronto as a tenured professor in 2006. At UofT, Tcheuyap held various academic leadership roles: International Student Experience associate vice-president and vice provost (2021-present), Vice-Dean, of Academic Life and Equity in faculty of arts and science vice-dean (2019-2021), department of French chair (2017-2019), and department of French associate chair for undergraduate studies (2016-2017).

This new appointment came with unanimous sweeping decisions from the board of directors, president and senate alike. “With many years of experience in relevant academic leadership positions, professor Tcheuyap is well-equipped to lead this faculty during this time of organizational and strategic opportunities and beyond,” said James Rush, vice-president, academic and provost at UW.

Not only will Tcheuyap be taking over the reins as the dean of the faculty of arts, but he will also be a tenured professor for the department of French Studies. “I am excited to be joining the University of Waterloo and by the opportunity to advance the implementation of the Faculty of Arts’ strategic priorities while ensuring that inclusive excellence principles, collaboration, collegiality, respect and tolerance remain central,” Tcheauyap said.