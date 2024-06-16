UW holds 128th convocation

The first day and second of the June 2024 convocation saw the faculty of environment, faculty of health, and faculty of math award students with their degrees, diplomas and certificates. This marks the start of University of Waterloo’s 128th convocation, with the number of alumni in total crossing over 250,000. These past two days students from environment, health, and math walked across the stage to their new future, holding the status of alumni.

The Faculty of Environment ceremony was the first conducted on the morning of June 11. This ceremony would honour the extraordinary work of two women: Dr. Jean Andrey and Sheryl Kennedy.

Dr. Jean Andrey was named honorary member of the university and Sheryl Kennedy received a Doctor of Environmental Studies, honoris causa. Dr. Andrey is the former dean of the Faculty of Environment and a professor emeritus. Dr. Andrey, as dean, would be responsible for starting great innovation in sustainability. She established the Sustainable Development Solutions Network in Canada and initiated Waterloo’s sustainability strategy and policy.

Kennedy is an ambitious soul, accomplishing many great feats in her life. She was appointed deputy governor in the Bank of Canada in 1994, won a Woman in Capital Markets Leadership award, was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, established Promontory Financial Group as CEO, chaired the Responsible Investing Advisory Group, and joined UW’s Board of Directors.

Environment valedictorian Emma Schuster delivered a powerful speech to the crowd. She reflected on her time at the university, congratulated the graduates, and urged UW divestment.

Guneet Sandhu, Mary Ann Gray, Andrew Chen Ding and Farah El-shayeb are four students given awards at the ceremony. Guneet Sandhu was named university finalist for the Governor General’s gold medal at the doctoral level. Mary Ann Gray was named university finalist for the Governor General’s gold medal at the master’s level. Andrew Chen Ding won the UW’s president award of excellence. Farah El-shayeb won the UW Alumni Gold Medal for outstanding academic achievement.

In the afternoon, the health faculty held their convocation ceremony. This ceremony would honour the feats of four distinguished people: Margaret Burnett, Tina Roberts, Dr. Rhona Hanning, and Rick Hansen.

Margaret Burnett was named an honorary member of the university due to her work as the first administrative officer for the department of kinesiology and health sciences.

Tina Roberts was also named honorary member of the university. Roberts was a pioneer for marketing in post-secondary institutions, later holding the title of inaugural director of marketing and undergraduate recruitment for UW.

Dr. Rhona Hanning was named distinguished professor emerita for her significant work during her time as professor and associate dean of the faculty of health. Not to mention, she was appointed a Fellow Dietitian of Canada. She participated in food and nutrition research, program evaluation and dietary assessment.

Rick Hansen was granted a doctor of laws, honoris causa for his many achievements. In 1985, Rick Hansen would go on a 40,000 kilometre journey in 34 countries for 26 months, being dubbed the “Man in Motion.” He has won nine Pan Am gold medals and six medals in the Paralympics. Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation, he strives for a world where people with disabilities can live without barriers.

The health valedictorian was Kathleen Szajbely who congratulated and commended her fellow graduates for their perseverance and spoke fondly of her time at UW.

Four more talented students were awarded at this ceremony for their excellent work and academic achievement.

Emma Sara Juracic won the Governor General’s academic gold medal for highest standing in a doctoral program.

Chloe Eve McLeod was the university finalist for the Governor General’s gold medal at the master’s level.

Claudia Rose Baxter Heeney won the UW President’s Award of Excellence.

Simon Weber Friesen won the UW Alumni Gold Medal.

On June 12, the mathematics faculty held its convocation ceremony, marked by rich traditions and significant acknowledgements. The procession began with an opening address from president and vice-chancellor Vivek Goel.

Among those honoured in the morning ceremony was Dr. Vinton Cerf who among many other accolades is notably considered as one of the “fathers of the internet.” Cerf, who received his first degree in mathematics during the ceremony (an honorary doctorate), emphasized the importance of finding something you love, excel and can make a living from when looking for a career.

Dr. Ian Stuart was also awarded an honorary doctorate. Ian Munro was awarded with a distinguished professor emeritus designation, and Lawrence Folland was awarded honorary member status.

The mathematics dean introduced valedictorian (Hanwen) Wendy Zang, who delivered a powerful speech reflecting on resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges like the pandemic and global conflicts.

Four students were also awarded with outstanding achievements. Jeremy Chizewer was awarded the Governor General’s academic gold medal for the highest standing in a master’s program. Nils Hendrik Lucas was awarded the university finalist position for the Governor General’s gold medal. Scott Xu was awarded the Governor General’s academic silver medal for the highest standing in an undergraduate degree program. Lastly, Ava Pun was awarded the UW alumni gold medal for outstanding academic achievement.