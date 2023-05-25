UW paints its first rainbow crosswalks

The University of Waterloo has finished work on its first rainbow crosswalks: pedestrian crosswalks painted with the colours of a rainbow flag in honour of the LGBTQIA+ community. The work is due to be completed today.

UW will have three rainbow crosswalks on campus, with one between the Applied Health Science building and Columbia Street, one at the intersection of Ring Road and University Avenue, and one in front of the Dana Porter Library.

According to UW media relations, the crosswalks are part of the university’s Pride Month activations.