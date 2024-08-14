UW recognizes summer retirees

As of Monday, UW’s human resources department has reported the staff and faculty members who have retired over the spring term. Grouped by their month of retirement, they are as follows:
June
- Marion Canning – Regional Manager of Central West in Co-operative and Experiential Education
- Fraser Gunn – Information Technology Specialist in the Cheriton School of Computer Science
- Philip Bland – Area Manager, Operations of Food Services
- Patricia Ford – Grants and Contracts Coordinator in the Office of the Vice-President, Research and International
- Carmen Caradima – Lab Instructor/Coordinator in the department of electrical and computer engineering
- Donna Foreman-Braun – Buyer in Procurement and Contract Services
- Edward Bleaney – Information Systems Specialist in Information Systems and Technology
- Neill Baskerville – Senior Researcher in the former Propel Centre for Population Health Impact
- Christine MacDougall – Administrative Coordinator, Associate Dean/Academic in the Dean of Mathematics Office
- Dianne Weir-Rowsell – Associate Director, Health Services in Campus Wellness
July
- Donald Duff-McCracken – Director, Mapping Analysis and Design in the Dean of Environment office
- Diane Bandura – CORE Administrator in the Centre for Ocular Research and Education;
- Cheryl Kieswetter – Administrative Specialist in the department of kinesiology and health sciences
- Craig Janes – Professor in the school of public health sciences
- Timothy Brecht – Professor in Cheriton School of Computer Science
- Sigrid Peldszus – Research Associate Professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering
- Michael LeBlanc – Controls Technician-Group Leader of Plant Operations
- Jeffrey Shallit – Professor in the Cheriton School of Computer Science
- Geoff Malleck – Continuing Lecturer in the department of economics
- Linda Jackson – Patient Care Coordinator in the school of optometry and vision science
- Vlasta Suliman – Cleaning Staff in Housing and Residences
- Ranjini Jha – Professor in the school of accounting and finance
August
- Katherine McEwen – Financial Coordinator of the psychology department
- Mary Bland – Business Manager in the Dean of Engineering office
- Jeff Hovis – Associate Professor in the school of optometry and vision science
- Betty Toews – Financial and Budget Analyst in the UW finance department
- Jeffrey Cummins – retired while on leave
- Richard Digby – retired while on leave