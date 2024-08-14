UW recognizes summer retirees

By
Andie Kaiser
-
0

As of Monday, UW’s human resources department has reported the staff and faculty members who have retired over the spring term. Grouped by their month of retirement, they are as follows:

June

  • Marion Canning – Regional Manager of Central West in Co-operative and Experiential Education
  • Fraser Gunn – Information Technology Specialist in the Cheriton School of Computer Science
  • Philip Bland – Area Manager, Operations of Food Services
  • Patricia Ford – Grants and Contracts Coordinator in the Office of the Vice-President, Research and International
  • Carmen Caradima – Lab Instructor/Coordinator in the department of electrical and computer engineering
  • Donna Foreman-Braun – Buyer in Procurement and Contract Services
  • Edward Bleaney – Information Systems Specialist in Information Systems and Technology
  • Neill Baskerville – Senior Researcher in the former Propel Centre for Population Health Impact
  • Christine MacDougall – Administrative Coordinator, Associate Dean/Academic in the Dean of Mathematics Office
  • Dianne Weir-Rowsell – Associate Director, Health Services in Campus Wellness

July

  • Donald Duff-McCracken – Director, Mapping Analysis and Design in the Dean of Environment office
  • Diane Bandura – CORE Administrator in the Centre for Ocular Research and Education;
  • Cheryl Kieswetter – Administrative Specialist in the department of kinesiology and health sciences
  • Craig Janes – Professor in the school of public health sciences
  • Timothy Brecht – Professor in Cheriton School of Computer Science
  • Sigrid Peldszus – Research Associate Professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering
  • Michael LeBlanc – Controls Technician-Group Leader of Plant Operations
  • Jeffrey Shallit – Professor in the Cheriton School of Computer Science
  • Geoff Malleck – Continuing Lecturer in the department of economics
  • Linda Jackson – Patient Care Coordinator in the school of optometry and vision science
  • Vlasta Suliman – Cleaning Staff in Housing and Residences
  • Ranjini Jha – Professor in the school of accounting and finance

August

  • Katherine McEwen – Financial Coordinator of the psychology department
  • Mary Bland – Business Manager in the Dean of Engineering office
  • Jeff Hovis – Associate Professor in the school of optometry and vision science
  • Betty Toews – Financial and Budget Analyst in the UW finance department
  • Jeffrey Cummins – retired while on leave
  • Richard Digby – retired while on leave

 

