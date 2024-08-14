UW recognizes summer retirees

As of Monday, UW’s human resources department has reported the staff and faculty members who have retired over the spring term. Grouped by their month of retirement, they are as follows:

June

Marion Canning – Regional Manager of Central West in Co-operative and Experiential Education

Fraser Gunn – Information Technology Specialist in the Cheriton School of Computer Science

Philip Bland – Area Manager, Operations of Food Services

Patricia Ford – Grants and Contracts Coordinator in the Office of the Vice-President, Research and International

Carmen Caradima – Lab Instructor/Coordinator in the department of electrical and computer engineering

Donna Foreman-Braun – Buyer in Procurement and Contract Services

Edward Bleaney – Information Systems Specialist in Information Systems and Technology

Neill Baskerville – Senior Researcher in the former Propel Centre for Population Health Impact

Christine MacDougall – Administrative Coordinator, Associate Dean/Academic in the Dean of Mathematics Office

Dianne Weir-Rowsell – Associate Director, Health Services in Campus Wellness

July

Donald Duff-McCracken – Director, Mapping Analysis and Design in the Dean of Environment office

Diane Bandura – CORE Administrator in the Centre for Ocular Research and Education;

Cheryl Kieswetter – Administrative Specialist in the department of kinesiology and health sciences

Craig Janes – Professor in the school of public health sciences

Timothy Brecht – Professor in Cheriton School of Computer Science

Sigrid Peldszus – Research Associate Professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering

Michael LeBlanc – Controls Technician-Group Leader of Plant Operations

Jeffrey Shallit – Professor in the Cheriton School of Computer Science

Geoff Malleck – Continuing Lecturer in the department of economics

Linda Jackson – Patient Care Coordinator in the school of optometry and vision science

Vlasta Suliman – Cleaning Staff in Housing and Residences

Ranjini Jha – Professor in the school of accounting and finance

August