UW services available for alumni

The milestone of graduation comes every year during UW’s fall and spring convocation. While many alumni may believe that the end of their university career means an end to the services they can take advantage of, that is not the case at UW. It is important that graduating students understand the resources that are there for them, and to make use of them.

As a UW graduate, you have access to a range of tools and resources designed to support you in your career. These include career counselling services and access to the university’s job search platform. Additionally, alumni are eligible for exclusive discounts on various products and services with university partners. You can also take advantage of extended learning opportunities through the university’s continuing education programs and seminars.

For career development

WaterlooWorks: If you’ve ever been a co-op student at the university, then you are likely familiar with UW’s job search tool, WaterlooWorks. Not only is this tool available to students who are not in the co-op program, but it is also available to those who have graduated. In the WaterlooWorks dashboard, alumni have access to job postings for graduating and full-time jobs, employer information sessions and opportunities for professional development.

Career Centre events: Alumni can also make use of some of the events held by the Centre for Career Action (CECA). This includes networking events, employer information sessions and online workshops on how to secure jobs.

Consulting appointments: Those who graduate from the university are entitled to three appointments for career planning free of charge from CECA. These alumni career appointments include resume and cover letter reviews, interview preparation and employment search strategies. After the three free-of-charge sessions, each session will cost $40.

For exclusive discounts

General discounts: As a former student of the university, you also have access to several exclusive promotional discounts. These promotions, which cover housing, lifestyle, finances and entertainment, are made possible through partnerships that the university has established with various companies. To ensure you’re taking full advantage of these opportunities, you can find the most up-to-date list of alumni promotions on the university’s alumni page.

Insurance promotions: Since many graduating students may no longer have access to coverage from Studentcare or their parents, there are exclusive promotions provided to alumni. This currently includes TD and Manulife Insurance, which offer preferred rates on home, auto and related insurance.

LinkedIn Learning Trial: In addition to this, alumni are also entitled to a temporary four-month trial of complimentary access to LinkedIn Learning, a digital course service that is typically priced at over $30 a month. LinkedIn Learning provides a large suite of online courses that you can take to expand your professional education. If there’s ever been a course you are interested in through LinkedIn Learning, be sure to take advantage of the extended free trial.

For extended learning

Continuing education: Learning doesn’t have to end once you’ve graduated. The university offers courses and certificates to support you in your professional goals. This is done through the university’s WATSpeed, which offers certificates in project management, data analytics and other related fields. The university offers these opportunities at a discount of up to 20 per cent for alumni.

Informal learning: If you aren’t looking for any formal certificates, the university also provides online learning through podcasts, panels, interviews and webinars. Some topics covered through these sessions include finance, leadership in the workplace, mental wellness and advice on productivity. These are tailored to help alumni stay updated with the latest industry trends and skills.

Your WatCard and WatIAM

WatIAM and email: Keep in mind that after graduation, you will continue to have access to WatIAM (and therefore your @uwaterloo.ca email account). This can be an added bonus to students who may have been initially concerned about losing access to your email account. Maintaining this email account can help you stay connected with the university community and make use of online resources linked to your student email.

WatCard: Waterloo graduates can obtain an Alumni WatCard through the Alumni Office. While the Alumni WatCard differs from the typical student WatCard, it still grants access to several on-campus services. For instance, alumni can continue to use library services and library borrowing privileges through their WatCard.

For recreation and sport

Use of athletic facilities: If you miss using the university’s athletic facilities, such as PAC or CIF, you are still able to do so as a graduate! While individuals who are not affiliated with UW in any way are unable to purchase a membership, you are still affiliated with the university as an alumni. However, as you are no longer paying for these facilities in your tuition, you will need to purchase a membership. This membership comes at a per-term price, rather than a monthly rate that you may encounter at other athletic facilities. You can purchase a membership from either the PAC Service Desk or CIF Service Desk during their open hours.

Black and Gold Alumni Pass: Graduates can purchase a $20-pass for the entry of themselves and a guest to all home games throughout the regular season and exhibitions for football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, and men’s and women’s volleyball. In addition, the pass gives access to special alumni days for the other sports you did not choose. The pass also includes a $10 W Store gift card.

Beyond the tangible benefits and services, there’s another invaluable resource waiting for you post-graduation: the extensive network of Waterloo alumni. According to the university’s alumni website, there are nearly 250,000 graduates living across the globe. The alumni network offers numerous avenues to connect with those who had similar experiences in university, from networking events to mentorship.

Even as you walk across the stage to receive your degree, your connection to the UW doesn’t end — it evolves. As you become an alumni, consider taking advantage of the many resources, services and opportunities that are still available.