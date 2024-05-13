UW students launch encampment in solidarity with Gaza

This morning, students set up an encampment on the green behind the Grad House, now dubbed the “Gaza House” by the students in the encampment, as a pro-Palestinian protest. The encampment was boarded off, with about 20 people on scene as of 10 a.m.

Speaking to the purpose of the encampment, a spokesperson said: “The number of people that have been massacred in Gaza so far is more than the number of students in the entire student body of Waterloo. This is the most documented genocide in history, and it’s happening right before our very eyes. Currently, they sent the Palestinians to Rafah, the Israelis, they sent them to Rafah as a safe zone. Now, they’re currently planning to bomb Rafah as expected.”

“We’ve helped rallies, we’ve had petitions, we’ve had senate meetings, we’ve done everything in our power to end the University of Waterloo’s complicity and the admins simply won’t listen to its students, so we’re here camping, much like many other people and we intend to stay here until our demand are met.”

According to a post from Instagram account @occupyuwaterloo, the list of demands from students is for UW to disclose the list of university investment and financial aid academic ties, divest away from companies with Israeli ties, and to boycott these companies.

In response, UW posted on X: “The University is aware of an unsanctioned gathering in front of the Grad House. Please consider avoiding this area as we communicate with those on site and take steps to ensure the safety of the campus.”

Pro-Palestinian protests have taken place at universities across Canada, along with the U.S. recently, including at the University of Toronto, McMaster University, McGill University and the University of Windsor.