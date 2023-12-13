UW welcomes Jon Mason into new role as Chief Risk Officer

On Monday, Jon Mason’s appointment as UW’s first-ever chief risk officer came into effect. The university announced on Nov. 2 that he would be filling the role.

Mason is a certified Risk Management Professional with over fifteen years of experience in the field and experience at Conestoga College where he previously implemented a “highly effective” program for risk management. Mason has been involved in the post-secondary education sector since 2018, when he became the manager of enterprise risk and insurance at Sheridan College.

Of the various responsibilities included in this new position, Mason’s primary role will be to implement and maintain a risk management framework, handle insurance policies across the university, and provide strategic coordination for emergency planning. Mason aims to implement new procedures that would protect students and others at the university and mitigate the risk of emergencies occurring in the future.

Mason will also work alongside faculties and academic support units to understand the institution’s ongoing and emerging risks, and advise on best practices relating to risk mitigation, insurance, and compliance cases. Part of the risk mitigation process includes the management and education of faculty and staff in day-to-day performance. Mason will design and execute training sessions to ensure that university employees are well-informed about their role in relation to risk management.