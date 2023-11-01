UW’s Gem and Mineral Show 2023

The annual Gem and Mineral Show hosted by UW’s Earth Sciences Museum took place on Friday and Saturday at the Centre for Environmental and Information Technology. The free event showcased minerals and gems from multiple Canadian vendors such as Adventure Visuals, Lakeside Gems, and Cambrian Gemcraft.

On Saturday, visitors could also attend the Kids’ Science Open House, which included many family-friendly, hands-on activities such as extracting fossil fish, gold panning, and producing greenhouse gases. Corina McDonald, the Earth Sciences Museum curator, said that “the new greenhouse gases activity allows kids to learn about the greenhouse gases that are creating the most problems in our world.”

