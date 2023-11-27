Warriors left stunned after Gryphons’ comeback

On Friday night, the UW men’s ice hockey team took on the Guelph Gryphons in search of a win to snap their 7-game skid. However, they were left speechless after a wild come-from-behind win pulled off by Guelph, which extended their losing streak to eight games after the bitter 4-3 loss.

The first period consisted of Waterloo and Guelph going back and forth, staying locked at 0-0 until Waterloo’s Connor Lovie scored with just over a minute left in the period, making it 1-0 for the Warriors.

Waterloo kept the pressure on Guelph in the second period and extended their lead once again after a goal by Alex Gritz, making the score 2-0. However, Guelph was able to take advantage of a tripping penalty charged to Tate Popple and began to inch back after a goal scored by Nolan Forster.

In the third period, Guelph tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Jacob Winterton. Three minutes later, Waterloo’s Alex Gritz scored his second goal of the night on a power play to make it 3-2. Guelph didn’t let that get to their heads, however, as Ethan Doyle and Nolan Forster went on to score one goal each only 30 seconds apart, allowing Guelph to leapfrog Waterloo and take a 4-3 lead.

In the end, Waterloo saw their greatly needed win slip away. The Warriors fell to Guelph 4-3, making their win-loss-overtime loss record 3-12-0.