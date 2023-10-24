Warriors lose to Toronto in field hockey semi-finals

Over the weekend, the women’s field hockey team played against the Toronto Varsity Blues in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-finals. After a hard-fought battle, the Warriors were unable to come out on top and ultimately lost in the shootout.

The first period consisted of 14 fouls from Toronto and six from Waterloo. Both teams were unable to score. During the second period, several green cards, which are two-minute suspensions for minor offenses, were given to both teams. The period consisted of nine fouls from Toronto and five from Waterloo.

The third period began with a penalty corner by Toronto, and a shot which was saved by Waterloo’s Marielle Fernback. The period ended with penalty corners by both Toronto’s Mckinley Kennedy and Waterloo’s Mackenzie Blake. The period consisted of seven fouls from Toronto and 11 from Waterloo. The fourth period was much the same, with green cards and penalty corners given to both teams. The period consisted of eight fouls from Toronto and 12 from Waterloo.

The game went into two overtime periods and ended with a shootout. The Varsity Blues won in the shootout by 3-2. The Warriors will not be advancing to the finals, but are celebrating the end of an impressive season.