Warriors narrowly lose OUA gold-medal game

The Warriors baseball team narrowly missed winning their first Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship this year, as they lost the gold-medal game yesterday afternoon at Bernie Arbour Stadium in Hamilton.

Waterloo took on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in yesterday’s championship game, and ultimately lost 6-5 to the team. The loss is a difficult one for the Warriors, who had been leading 4-1 in the seventh inning.

Despite a tough final game, the Warriors are celebrating a successful season of baseball which took them all the way to the championship game.