Warriors shine gold as 2023 OUA Men’s Golf Champions

This past weekend, the Warriors became the 2023 Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Men’s Golf Champions. Team members Jack Deighan, Zach Burt, Graem Costigan, Jacob Foxworthy, and Noah Lebrasseur are celebrating their gold medal finish.

The men finished with a two-day team total of 585 — 3-under par and 13 strokes ahead of second place. The tremendous effort was demonstrated throughout the entire team, and the Warriors were able to push through and come out on top. Burt shot a 3-under par 68 in round two and was able to secure the Len Shore Trophy as the men’s individual champion. Deighan was close behind and secured the silver medal. Costigan finished in fourth and Foxworthy in ninth. Head Coach Tara Savoie was also recognized as the OUA Men’s Coach of the Year.