Warriors take home silver and bronze at OUA tennis finals

Over the weekend, both the women’s and the men’s tennis teams advanced to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) finals and emerged victorious. The women’s team finished in second place after a tough battle in the finals, and the men’s team was able to collect a bronze medal.

For the women’s team, it was their first time at the OUA finals in 15 years. They defeated the Western Mustangs on Saturday to secure their spot in the finals. The game started with the Warriors winning two out of three doubles matches. In the singles, Adema Tursunkhanova’s victory over Western’s Carley Citron in the two-slot gave the Warriors an early lead. Jana Llorin sealed the deal for Waterloo with her 6-0 win over Western’s Sofia Smiechowski in the six-slot.