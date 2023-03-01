Warriors Wrap-up Strong week for Warriors athletes

The Warriors found plenty of success over the past week with teams advancing in the playoffs and medal-winning individual performances.

Women’s Volleyball

The Warriors faced a tough quarter-final against Toronto Metropolitan University with the two teams trading the first two sets 25-23 and 25-27. Waterloo then showed their quality and took the next two sets 25-18 and 25-14. They will now host the Queen’s Gaels on Saturday in the semi-finals.

Women’s Basketball

The Women’s basketball program took another big step with their first playoff win in 15 years. Having won the OUA West, the Warriors faced the Ottawa Gee-Gees who came into the game ranked eighth in the country. The Warriors came out fighting and took a lead 20-15 after the first quarter. The Gee-Gees were able to briefly take the lead in the second quarter, but once Waterloo had it back, they never relinquished it again winning 66-56. They now travel to Queen’s University on Wednesday to take on the number two ranked team in Canada.

Swimming

The Warriors took two medals at the U Sports finals in Victoria, BC. Alex Boden won the silver medal in the 200 meter with a time of 2:04.35 and Lukas Wormald won the bronze medal in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 24.66. This comes after a strong performance at the OUA finals, with the men’s team winning the bronze medal and the women’s team finishing fifth.

Track and Field

The track and field program saw gold at the OUA finals. Hannah Blair won her third consecutive OUA gold medal in the pentathlon with a new record score of 4041. Immanuel Onyemah defended his title in the 60 meter race, setting a new personal best of 6.70 seconds. Celia Markovinovic took home the silver medal in the high jump and the men’s 4×200 meter relay team took the bronze medal.