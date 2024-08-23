Water restriction lifted in Waterloo Region Region announced successful pipe repair on Thursday

Water restrictions for the Waterloo Region were lifted yesterday, after crews successfully repaired a pipe which supplies about 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water. Residents were asked to reduce water usage beginning on Monday, when repairs to the pipe began.

Originally scheduled to last until Sunday, the repairs were completed ahead of schedule and regular water service can resume. Mari MacNeil, the region’s director of water and wastewater services, wished to thank residents for their cooperation with the restrictions, saying: “It truly made a positive impact on our supply.”