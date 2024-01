UW’s proposed 510-bed, 12-story residence building was approved by Waterloo City Council during their final open session of 2023.

The new residence building will be located on the northern section of parking lot A, by University Avenue and Seagram Drive.

Groundbreaking for the building is slated for July of this year, and the building is predicted to open for residents in fall 2026.

With files from Andie Kaiser.