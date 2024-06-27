Waterloo Region service changes on Canada Day

With Canada Day being a national holiday, many businesses and services will close nationwide. The Region of Waterloo released a statement of what services will be affected this weekend.

Grand River Transit (GRT), including all buses and the ION light rail, will be operating on their holiday schedule. This is great news for anybody who is considering attending the various events around the region and planning on having a few drinks. With the simple tap of your WatCard, you can travel freely using the GRT. On top of this, the Waterloo Region call centre will be operating on its usual hours of 24/7 and the local airport will be operating under its regular hours. All emergency services will be in full operation.

On top of this, the cooling centres located across the region (150 Main St., Cambridge and 150 Frederick St., Kitchener) are open seven days a week, including all holidays, if anyone is in need. All region of Waterloo museums (Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site) will be open with adjusted hours. Waste collection will operate under regular working hours.

All regional offices will be closed on Monday, July 1. On top of this, all libraries within the region will be closed. Sunnyside Home and Sunnyside Wellness Centre will also be closed, but caregivers and visitors are welcome to visit. Home and child care centres will be operating based on hours specifically provided by each location.

It is also worth noting that the university will be closed on July 1. All classes and offices will be off observing the holiday. So Warriors, with all these closures, it is a great time to kick back, relax, celebrate the great country that Canada is, and reset for the end of the term that is quickly approaching.