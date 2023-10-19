Waterloo Regional Police investigate suspicious person incidents near UW

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) continues to investigate suspicious person incidents taking place in the University District of Waterloo.

According to the WRPS website, at around 9:30 p.m. yesterday a suspicious male was seen near a residential building in the Albert Street and Cardill Crescent area. They say the same male was later observed looking into the window of a residence in the area at around 1:45 a.m. this morning.

Investigators believe these incidents are connected to a report made around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, which described an unknown male looking into a residence window in the Albert Street and Cardill Crescent area.

The previous media release made on Oct. 6 describes the male subject as “white, around 40 years old, 5’10” to 6’, with a medium build, wearing a black baseball hat and grey pants.” It also stated that the subject was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The police want to identify and speak with the individual pictured in connection to these incidents, and are encouraging anyone with information to call their number at 519-570-9777. Anonymous information can also be provided to Waterloo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or waterloocrimestoppers.com