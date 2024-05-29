Waterloo to host Pride kickoff event

On Friday, May 31, at Waterloo Public Square, the city of Waterloo will hold a kickoff to Pride month event. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with an Indigenous Drum Circle from Willow River Centre.

During the event, an updated Progress Pride crosswalk will be unveiled on Willis Way (beside Waterloo Public Square). The crosswalk will be unveiled by Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe, local 2SLGBTQIA+ group SPECTRUM, and the Uptown Business Improvement Area (BIA). Banners by local artists and Pride flags will also be featured throughout the town and on streets Uptown.

At 6:30 p.m., the city will celebrate the newly upgraded Waterloo Public Square, which includes new shade elements and seating areas as well as a water fountain.

The day will include remarks from key speakers, music, and interactive booths.