Waterloo United running for WUSA elections

Waterloo United, one of two groups running for the upcoming WUSA elections, are focused on improving transparency by making it easier for students to find out what WUSA is doing in meetings and society councils. The team also emphasizes the importance of diversity and wants to make sure student feedback is addressed.

The group’s presidential candidate is Arya Razmjoo, and according to Jeff Zhu, a director for WUSA and another member of the group, the group includes eight people that are split across the director, senator, and presidential races. This number includes Alex Chaban, Ted Ren, Tham Sivakumaran, and Avery Akkerman, as well as two existing WUSA officers: Rory Norris, the current president, and Katie Traynor, the current vice president.

When asked why the group was formed after a few years of no political groups in WUSA, Zhu explained that in 2022 there were two political groups in WUSA called Goose and NCE and that before the governance restructure, officer candidates would run as a team. “I think we are seeing bigger groups form due to an increase of students being aware of issues that WUSA faces,” he said. Norris added that the group was created because members saw the potential for a strong group and the ability to run together. He said that the group “represents[s] a wide array of students at UW.”

Zhu explained that the goal of the group is to double last year’s voter turnout, something he said should happen due to the “semi-competitive competition.” The group is also trying to improve the pay of UW employees for less competitive jobs, with Norris explaining that “the hope is to set up our own individual human resources system so it can improve the pay for UW employees.”

Improving food security is another goal of the group due to high inflation rates. According to Norris, there has been a 300 per cent increase in student usage at the WUSA food bank.

Zhu said he decided to join the group to make this election more competitive, and because “bringing strong groups of people together is the best way for students to have student leaders that know and care about what they are doing.”

He emphasized how former student leaders have inspired him. “I saw how much they cared and knew how to get things done.” He explained that he wants to be the link between students and student leaders. On that topic, in WUSA’s candidate Ask Me Anything hosted on the r/uwaterloo subreddit, Zhu mentioned that directors should attend their faculty’s society council meetings to be available for questions and offer key updates. Norris mentioned that a monthly blog is a great way for keeping students informed about what’s happening at WUSA.

Norris explained that he joined the group because he saw a connection between everyone’s platform points. “I know they are some of the most hardworking and dedicated members on the board. I also wanted to show my support for Arya Razmjoo because I believe he is very informed and educated on the landscape here at the university.”

Imprint’s profile of Razmjoo can be found here.