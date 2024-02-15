In the midst of midterm season, everyone should have the opportunity to relax during reading week and make the most of what is hopefully time off. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some ideas about what to do during reading week in Waterloo.

Footloose: The Musical at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse Feb. 14 to 25

The musical stars students from the sophomore Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy High School Musical Production. Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to people and guiding them with open minds. Tickets range from $22.50 to $42.50.

Skate Night Date Night: Waterloo Public Square Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Every Wednesday of February, the Waterloo Public Square will be open to skate and listen to music courtesy of an on-site DJ. There will also be a Hissing Goose Food Truck with warm treats. This is the perfect event to enjoy winter nights in Uptown Waterloo.

DTK Travellers Tour: Feb. 19 to March 17

Participating restaurants in Kitchener will showcase their traditional dishes, highlighting the culinary diversity of Kitchener. This is a four week program in partnership with the Kitchener Public Library, and includes Family Sunday’s and live music. Week one is from Feb. 19 – 25 and the theme is Europe, which means savory delights from La Cucina, 271 West, TWH Social, and more.

2024 Novice Canadian Championship/Skate Canada Cup Feb. 21-25

The 2024 Novice Canadian Championships will include the best up-and-coming Canadian figure skaters. This event will determine the 2024 national champions in fields such as ice dance and synchronized skating. The event will be followed by the 2024 Skate Canada Cup, which includes synchronized skaters from the intermediate and open levels. The 2024 Novice Canadian Championship/Skate Canada Cup will take place at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex on Feb. 21 – 25. Day tickets are on sale now and will be priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at KW Tickets.

St. Jacobs Market Food Tour Feb. 22

The St. Jacobs Market Food Tour will include Mennonite food, culture, and history, where attendees will be guided through “the best local vendors” at the market. This event will take place on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.