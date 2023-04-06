What to do in April From local markets to film festivals, these KW events will keep you busy as we kick off spring

From local markets to film festivals, these KW events will keep you busy as we kick off spring

What to do in April

COMEDY

Paws For Laughs

Apollo Cinema

April 13, 7:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo

Celebrated Canadian comedian Kate Davis, who has opened for President Bill Clinton and Barbara Walters, is headlining this Waterloo comedy festival. Proceeds from the event will go to the KW Humane Society in support of animal welfare.

General admission tickets are $50 and can be bought at kwsphumane.ca/PawsforLaughsTickets2023.

FOOD

Brunch and Brews

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener

April 23, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or swear fealty to all things savoury, visit this Brunch & Brews event for an afternoon of great food, games, and prizes.

General admission tickets are $49.63 and can be purchased at eventbrite.ca/e/brunch-brews-tickets-483173353507?aff.

FILM/THEATRE

American Son

St. Jacobs Country Playhouse

April 5 – 23

NYT Critics’ Pick American Son will be adapted by Drayton Entertainment. Unraveling in real-time, the play follows an estranged couple meeting after their son goes missing. Exploring intersecting themes of race, identity, fear, and criminal justice, this nail-biting drama will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Youth-under-20 tickets are $34, discount date tickets are $45, and regular tickets are $55. They can be purchased online at draytonentertainment.com/theatres/st.-jacobs-country-playhouse/american-son.

Zonta Film Festival

Princess Twin Cinemas in Uptown Waterloo

Running from April 27 – 29

Celebrate six thought-provoking, female-driven films in this three-day festival which is returning to Waterloo for another year. Proceeds go to projects and non-profits devoted to improving the lives of girls and women both locally and globally.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at zontakw.org/events.

MARKETS

KW used book sale

First United Church

April 21, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., April 22, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Presented by the Canadian Federation of University Women, this book sale is back for the first time since the pandemic. With over 25,000 items for sale, there’s no shortage of good books to add to your collection. Proceeds go to scholarship funds for KW students at UW, Laurier, and Conestoga College.

Interested in getting rid of some items of your own? Book donations will be accepted on April 19 and April 20.

Etsy Waterloo spring market

Forbes Hall in RIM Park

April 29, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

With 75 local KW vendors, this event presented by the Scented Market will have you ready to support local art. All vendors will accept cash while some will also accept credit and debit. Bring a reusable bag, water bottle, snack, and friend, and get ready to shop.

Admission is $2 at the door and cash-only.

MUSIC

Brown’s Battle of the Bands

Maxwell’s Concerts & Events

April 5, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

With performances from local artists and bands, this friendly competition sponsored by Brown Social House is the place for live music lovers. There will be a cash bar, local food truck vendors, as well as a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Business & Education Partnership of Waterloo Region, a youth development program.

Event is 19+. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eventbrite.ca/e/browns-battle-of-the-bands-tickets-539390861587?.