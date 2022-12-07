What to do in December

December brings with it holiday cheer. It also brings a pretty hefty to-do list — final exams, apartment decorating and gift shopping to name a few common items. In between getting all of that done as well as finding time to celebrate the holidays with all your beloved traditions, it is important to take some time to rest. If you are looking for something to do this December, this list should be of some help.

Lantern-Lit Stroll

Doon Heritage Village, Kitchener

Dec. 9 & 10

Experience what life was like in Waterloo Region during the early 20th century with a lantern-lit tour through Doon Heritage Village. Sip fresh apple cider and taste homemade treats as you stroll through the historic village. Tickets are $16.95 per person.

Spoken word performance + art exhibit

Registry Theatre, Kitchener

Dec. 9 & 10



Waterloo-based artist Aurora Elms will perform two of their poems backed by soul music. Elms’s poetry explores themes such as surveillance, the importance of individual privacy, and the importance of art in our lives from a feminist perspective. The event will also feature an exhibit of Elms’s recent acrylic paintings. Tickets are $20.

Stress Kits at the Library

Waterloo Public Library, Waterloo

Dec. 5–23



Studying at the Waterloo Public Library from December 5 to 23? Pick up a care package to help you get through exam season. One care package per person while supplies last.

Clothing Swap

Church of the Good Shepherd, Kitchener

Dec. 10

Stop by the Church of the Good Shepherd between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to trade your good quality treasures for something new or donate any unloved items. Get one ticket for each item donated and use it to purchase two new items. Cost to enter is $5.

Free Skate

Rim Park, Waterloo

Dec. 11

Register up to 72 hours in advance for a free community skate at Rim Park at 3:30 p.m.

Plant Nite

Descendants Beer and Beverage Co., Kitchener

Dec. 11

Need a gift for someone special in your life? This all ages event will show you how to make a custom planter box. All supplies are provided including succulents, chalkboard, and decorations. Tickets are $45 per person and include one drink (beer, wine, mixed drink, or non-alcoholic).