What to do in March  From live music to food festivals, these local events will keep you busy as we kick off the new month

From live music to food festivals, these local events will keep you busy as we kick off the new month

What to do in March

Black and Free

Mar. 1, 8, and 15, 6:30 p.m.

Started by Naila Keleta-Mae, Black and Free: New Art features various Black Ontario-based artists as they explore historical and contemporary themes.

For in-person and online registration options, visit themuseum.ca/black-and-free-new-art.

Pattern show at Uptown Gallery

UpTown Gallery

Until Mar. 12, 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Support local art and visit Patterns, Uptown Gallery’s latest exhibit with work from Assem Hamdy, Laurie Spieker, and Eekta Trienekens.

No registration required.

A discussion with Mariam Pirbhai

Waterloo Public Library

Mar. 21, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Award-winning writer and Laurier professor Mariam Pirbhai will lead a talk on her debut novel Isolated Incident, which tackles themes like the immigrant experience, Islamophobia, and what it means to belong.

Event is 19+. To register online, visit calendar.wpl.ca/event/7548452.

COMEDY

Tri City Improv

Country Hills Community Centre in Kitchener

Mar. 4, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Want a comedy-filled evening full of surprises and spontaneity? Watch the comedy troupe Tri-City Improv in this event which supports the KW Multicultural Centre.

Tickets can be purchased at the door with a donation minimum of $5.

Illusionist Nicholas Wallace

Registry Theatre, Kitchener

Mar. 10, 7:00 p.m.

Watch award-winning illusionist Nick Wallace’s performance in a magical night filled with storytelling and imagination that will make you reconsider truth and fiction. Audiences are sure to be both entertained and thoughtfully challenged.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at nickwallace.com/upcoming-shows.

Rusty Nail Comedy Club

Crazy Canuck, Kitchener

Every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Want to experience the best stand-up comedy in Waterloo with a bowl of poutine? Check out the Rusty Nail comedy shows. Upcoming lineups​ are available on their Instagram or Facebook pages. @rustynailcomedy

Tickets for most events are $20. You can pay at the door or for more options, check out their website rustynailcomedy.com.

FOOD

I ❤ Beer & Taco Festival

Bingemans Conference Centre in Kitchener

Mar. 11 – Session 1 – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. & Session 2 – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Do you want to try local tacos, empanadas, and pretzels with a mug of beer? Then stop by the I ❤ Beer & Taco Festival. The event includes a DJ, dance floor, board game area, and arcades. If you don’t love beer, there will be other distillery beverage options available.

Event is cash-only and 19+. Tickets are $15.99 until March 8 and can be purchased on iheartbeer.ca/kitchener-taco.

Picklefest

THEMUSEUM

Mar. 24, 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Pickle lovers can visit Picklefest for pickle-themed dishes and refreshments from local participating restaurants and breweries. There will be games, activities, and fun exhibitions.

Event is 19+. Tickets are $39.99 and cover a sample from each restaurant and brewery. Buy tickets online at themuseum.ca/events/picklefest-3.

KW Wine and Food Show

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Mar. 31

Want to indulge in some cocktails or craft beer while enjoying food and live music? Head down to the KW Wine and Food Show!

Event is 19+. Advance tickets cost $14.16 + HST. To buy tickets, visit https://www.kwwineandfoodshow.com.

MUSIC

Rock this Town: Music and Memories

City of Waterloo Museum

Until June 23

Check out the City of Waterloo Museum’s exhibit created in honour of Waterloo filmmaker Betty Anne Keller’s documentary, Rock this Town, and learn more about KW’s rock’n’roll history. The exhibit contains interviews and the stories about KW musicians from the late 60s to the 80s and also considers Indigenous influence on KW music, as well as how music unites us now.

Admission is free. To learn more, visit theclayandglass.ca/exhibitions.

The Caribbean Jazz Collective

The Jazz Room

Mar. 3, 8:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Want to experience Caribbean music with a jazz twist? Check out this concert with the Caribbean Jazz Collective, a celebrated lineup of musicians who have travelled all over the world, for an unforgettable night of music from rumba to reggae.

Tickets for those under thirty are $12.14. To purchase tickets, visit ticketscene.ca/events/43042.

The Flatliners 20th anniversary concert

Maxwell’s Concerts and Events

Mar. 18, 8:00 p.m.

Lineup features the Flatliners, the OGBM’s, and the Talking Meds.

Event is 19+. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Tickets are $25 + fees. To purchase tickets, visit their website at ticketscene.ca/events/43254.

SCIENCE

Bill Nye Event

Main Theatre, 101 Queen Street North Kitchener

Mar. 27, 8:00 p.m.

Listen to Bill Nye the Science Guy lead a live multimedia performance about six challenges facing Earth and how science can help us tackle them.

For in-person and online registration options, visit centreinthesquare.com/event/bill-nye-the-science-guy.

THEATRE & FILM

Princess Cinemas Oscars Party

Princess Twin Cinemas

Mar. 12, 6:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Love movies? Celebrate this year’s Academy Awards at the Princess’ annual Oscar’s night at this all-ages event. There will be trivia, a predict-the-winner contest, and chances to win prizes. Dress as casually or glamorously as you please.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and attendance is free with a non-perishable food donation to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.ca/e/oscar-night-at-the-princess-2023-tickets-555438189577.

Portia’s Julius Caesar

UW Theatre of the Arts

March. 22 to 25, 7:30 p.m., March. 24 at 2 p.m.

Get ready for UW’s theatre and performance production of Portia’s Julius Caesar, a radical adaptation of Shakespeare’s original play that contemplates the provocative and political, as well as familial and feminine, in a brand new light.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Tickets are $10 for students and can be purchased online at uwaterloo.ca/events/events/portias-julius-caesar.