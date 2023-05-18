What to do in May From local art exhibits to drive-in movies, these KW events will be sure to put a spring in your step

From local art exhibits to drive-in movies, these KW events will be sure to put a spring in your step

What to do in May

Movies in the Parking Lot

510 Dutton Dr, Waterloo

May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Visit Waterloo’s very own pop-up drive-in theatre with your friends for a showing of Back to the Future (1985). With a food truck on-site and limited space, attendees can arrive anytime after 7:30.

Admission is free, and spots will be issued on a first-come first-served basis.

Walk the Talk: Gallery Tour

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

May 20, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Want to gain a deeper understanding of and appreciation for local art? Check out the KW Art Gallery tours, which will be led by expert guides ready to immerse you in art exhibits by providing additional context, answering questions, and explaining the creative process behind the final products.

Admission is free. No registration required.

Miijim: Traditional Foods of the Lake of the Woods Anishinabeg

Schneider Haus National Historic Site

Until May 22

Learn about Anishinabeg foods and customs in this lively exhibit. With hand-crafted items from local Anishinaabe artists, in addition to hands-on and travelling components, viewers are invited to experience Miijim, where “traditional foodways help to nourish mind, body, and soul.”

Adult tickets are $6 + tax. No registration required.

Annual Heritage Plant Sale

10 Huron Rd, Kitchener

May 20, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Got a green thumb? Visit this plant sale in front of the greenhouse to buy local flowers and vegetables from the Doon Heritage Village.

Plants can only be purchased using cash.

Art Market

Waterloo Public Square

May 26, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Browse through hand-crafted pieces from local KW artists, crafters, and makers at the Waterloo Public Square. Live music will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. as you search and shop for your latest artistic keepsake.

Mel Brown Music Festival and Symposium

Kitchener Public Library and Church of the Good Shepherd

May 26 to 28

Celebrate Black music and artistry in this all-ages, multi-venue event with music from classical to jazz to soul. With three concerts and a symposium, audience members will have the chance to listen to music from established and emerging performers, as well as keynote speakers.

Admission is free, and catered meals are included. More ticket registration and schedule info is available on melbrownfestival.ca.

Dance Mix 90’s Vol 5

THE MUSEUM in Kitchener

May 26, 8:00 p.m.

Nineties nerds will enjoy this throwback night filled with games, chances to win prizes, and fun activities like a Music Video Dance and 90s trivia. The event is 19+, and valid government ID is required upon entry. There will be a non-cash bar where credit and debit are accepted payment options.

Non-refundable tickets are $26 + tax and can be purchased at themuseum.ca/events/dance-mix-90s-volume-5.

Run4Another

Bechtel Park in Waterloo

May 27, 9:30 a.m.

Want to run for a good cause? For this year’s 9th Annual Run4Another event, all proceeds will go directly to providing children in Uganda with essential surgeries.

Attendance is $35 and more registration info is available at raceroster.com/events/2023/73250/run4another-2023.