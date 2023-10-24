What to do in Waterloo this Halloween weekend

From pumpkin carving to outdoor markets, there are many choices if you’re looking for something to do this Halloween weekend. Keep reading for a list of five things you can do in Waterloo this Halloween.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

4:00 p.m.

The Grad House

Don’t have a car and still looking to have some spooky Halloween fun? UW is hosting plenty of Halloween events right on campus. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, all UW graduate students are invited to a free pumpkin carving event. Make sure to reserve a pumpkin before you head on over to the Graduate House on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Maxwell’s Concerts and Events: 35 University Ave. E.

Calling all classical music fans, the Listeso String Quartet is coming to Waterloo with a candle-lit concert of Halloween-inspired music. Among the song choices are “Thriller,” the theme song of Stranger Things, a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and many more spooky tunes that even the non-classical music listener can enjoy. The event will be held at Maxwell’s, only minutes from UW by bus.

Thursday, Oct. 26

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hagey Hall

There will also be a board game night on Thursday, Oct. 26, for arts undergraduate students. Whether you’re a whizz at board games or just want to enjoy the complimentary snacks and drinks, consider dropping by Hagey Hall for a fun board game night.

Friday, Oct. 27

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

44 Gaukel Street, downtown Kitchener

The Spells and Stardust Market is another way you can spend the Halloween weekend. With over 30 vendors, performances, workshops, and food, this annual outdoor market is sure to hold something of interest for everybody. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 27, you’ll find the market in full swing in the heart of downtown Kitchener.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

RCH 112

Arts students aren’t the only ones who get to have a little fun on Halloween night. Any physics undergraduate students looking for a fun night out are able to join the physics Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at RCH 112. There will be free pizza as well as a pumpkin carving and costume contest with prizes.

If you’re free this Halloween weekend and are looking for something to do, consider heading to any one of these spooky Halloween events.